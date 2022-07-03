A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #3 Micro-Review – Our Hero’s Daddy Issues

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #3
AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim
ARTISTS: David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.
 RELEASED: June 29, 2022

This issue ends with an appearance from a Marvel character that recently made their live action debut on The Book of Boba Fett. I’m definitely hooked for issue #4.

Han Solo & Chewbacca has rebounded nicely after what I thought was an underwhelming first issue. Guggenheim has Han nailed from a depiction perspective. They’ve even managed to get me into the question “The Crystal Run” poses about Han’s father…

Because of course Han Solo has daddy issues. Star Wars is about that as much as anything else, isn’t it?

