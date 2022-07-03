A Public Doman #1 Micro-Review – A Question of Interest

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Public Domain #1

AUTHOR/ARTIST: Chip Zdarsky

RELEASED: June 29, 2022

I’m curious to see how Public Domain sells as we move past this first issue. There are no otherwordly elements, and hardly any punching or violence. Thus far, it’s a story about a comic book creator owning the rights to a big screen superhero he created. That kind of thing is interesting to a comic book geek like me. But to the general public? Maybe. Maybe not…

Either way, Public Domain is very well written and drawn by Chip Zdarsky. It’s very much worth your time. I’m just curious to see how many readers will actually give it their time.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.