By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Ant-Man is something of a regular here at “Toy Chest Theater.” We’ve seen him play with Baby Groot, confront Covid-19, and help the Statue of Liberty mask up.

This time, @pepitocarnvalj brings us Ant-Man at the breakfast table. Why he’s hiding I don’t know. But I can’t necessarily blame him for being cautious. How often do you want company before breakfast?

