The Flash #783 Micro-Review – Finding Barry

TITLE: The Flash #783

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Amancay Nahuelpan, Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Brandon Peterson & Michael Atiyeh.

RELEASED: June 21, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s been quite awhile since I’ve picked up The Flash. So I’m coming in completely cold. Nevertheless, this first chapter of “The Search For Barry Allen” is pretty easy to digest. We’ve got various speedsters going into different timelines looking for the titular character. My favorite of which is a reality that’s essentially a Silver Age Flash comic.

So to differentiate between Wally West (The Flash) and Wallace West (Kid Flash), the latter apparently now goes by Ace? That’s…kinda clever. I like it.

