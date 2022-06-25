The Flash #783 Micro-Review – Finding Barry

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #783
AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Amancay Nahuelpan, Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Brandon Peterson & Michael Atiyeh.
 RELEASED: June 21, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

It’s been quite awhile since I’ve picked up The Flash. So I’m coming in completely cold. Nevertheless, this first chapter of “The Search For Barry Allen” is pretty easy to digest. We’ve got various speedsters going into different timelines looking for the titular character. My favorite of which is a reality that’s essentially a Silver Age Flash comic.

So to differentiate between Wally West (The Flash) and Wallace West (Kid Flash), the latter apparently now goes by Ace? That’s…kinda clever. I like it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

