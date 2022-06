By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I must confess, I’m far from caught up on The Boys. Truth be told, I haven’t even finished the first season. But I can still recognize great art when I see it.

That’s exactly what we get here from Anthony Helmer. He captures just enough of actress Erin Moriarty in this image, while still doing his own thing. When you’re drawing from life, that’s one of the hallmarks of a great artist.

