A Nightwing #93 Micro-Review – Corrupt Cops and a Stupid Villain

TITLE: Nightwing #93

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Wade Von Grawbadger (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Nick Robles.

RELEASED: June 21, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is something of a feel-good issue. Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon take on corrupt Bludhaven cops. One of those parties gets their comeuppance. I’ll let you guess which one.

Heartless, a new villain for Nightwing that was introduced at the beginning of the Taylor/Redondo run, makes a really stupid mistake in this issue: He underestimates Blockbuster. Like, it’s so stupid that it’s almost out of character. Though I can’t officially say that, as we don’t know who’s under that mask yet…

