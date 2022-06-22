An Amazing Spider-Man #4 Micro-Review – Blood and Authenticity

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #4

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 22, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Spidey is bleeding from the face in this issue, and naturally, the blood soaks through his mask. It looks a little splotchy in certain panels. But I appreciate the idea nonetheless.

Zeb Wells is as good as any author I’ve read in recent memory at writing the “Parker luck.” In other words, the weight of Peter’s responsibilities bearing down on him, and how he struggles (and often fails) to balance them all. It makes for a product that feels very authentic.

