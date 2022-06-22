A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #4 Micro-Review – More of Mora’s DCU

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman Superman World's Finest 4, cover, 2022, variant, Dan MoraTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #4
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)
 RELEASED: June 21, 2022

While I’m not a fan at all of other heroes popping up in a Batman/Superman book to pull focus away from our titular heroes, I can’t deny that the big selling point of this book so far has been Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain’s rendering of a variety of different DC heroes. In this issue alone we get more of the Doom Patrol, plus Green Lantern, Black Canary, a couple Teen Titans, and more. It’s a real treat.

As the cover illustrates, we get a new take on the Composite Superman/Batman here. It’s a decent design. Very slick.

