A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #4 Micro-Review – More of Mora’s DCU

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #4

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 21, 2022

While I’m not a fan at all of other heroes popping up in a Batman/Superman book to pull focus away from our titular heroes, I can’t deny that the big selling point of this book so far has been Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain’s rendering of a variety of different DC heroes. In this issue alone we get more of the Doom Patrol, plus Green Lantern, Black Canary, a couple Teen Titans, and more. It’s a real treat.

As the cover illustrates, we get a new take on the Composite Superman/Batman here. It’s a decent design. Very slick.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.