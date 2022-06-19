A Superman: Son of Kal-El #12 Micro-Review – Enough is Enough

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #12

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey & Ruairi Coleman, Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.

INKERS: Scott Hanna, Coleman, Raul Fernandez, Tormey

COLORISTS: Federico Blee, Matt Herms

RELEASED: June 14, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I think I’ve officially had enough of Batman and Nightwing having a consistent presence in this book. Guest spots are fine. But as I’ve said many times before, we don’t need Batman characters here as window dressing.

This cover by Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain is one of my favorites on this series so far. For me, it’s all in Jon’s face. It looks genuine.

There’s an interesting twist here involving Jon’s boyfriend, Jay Nakamura, that offers a good amount of intrigue for issues to come. Things are about to get very, very personal…

