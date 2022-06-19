A Superman: Son of Kal-El #12 Micro-Review – Enough is Enough

Superman Son of Kal El 12, cover, 2022, Travis MooreTITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #12
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Cian Tormey & Ruairi Coleman, Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.
INKERS: Scott Hanna, Coleman, Raul Fernandez, Tormey
COLORISTS: Federico Blee, Matt Herms
 RELEASED: June 14, 2022

I think I’ve officially had enough of Batman and Nightwing having a consistent presence in this book. Guest spots are fine. But as I’ve said many times before, we don’t need Batman characters here as window dressing.

This cover by Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain is one of my favorites on this series so far. For me, it’s all in Jon’s face. It looks genuine.

There’s an interesting twist here involving Jon’s boyfriend, Jay Nakamura, that offers a good amount of intrigue for issues to come. Things are about to get very, very personal…

