A Do A Powerbomb! #1 Micro-Review – A Straight Up Victory

TITLE: Do A Powerbomb! #1

AUTHOR: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTISTS: Johnson, Mike Spicer (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 15, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

One issue in, and Do A Powerbomb! is already one of the better pro wrestling comics I’ve ever read. Granted, that’s not necessarily a high bar to reach. But all the more reason that it stands out.

The art has a nice, gritty texture to it. The action in the ring is fairly easy to follow, which is something I’ve found a lot of wrestling comics struggle with. Our protagonist is sympathetic and relatable. And the otherworldly elements, suggested by the skeletons we see on the cover, are introduced in an intriguing way. I’ll be back for issue #2.

