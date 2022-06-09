An Amazing Spider-Man #3 Micro-Review – When Spidey Begs…

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Amazing Spider-Man 3, cover, 2022, John Romita Jr.TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #3
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)
 RELEASED: June 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I knew next to nothing about the villain Tombstone coming into this issue. Coming out of it, I feel like I know him fairly well. Wells, Romita, and this creative team put him over like a million bucks here. After all, not every villain can make Spider-Man beg…

The beating Spidey takes in this issue has a certain grit to it that reminded me a little bit of Kick-Ass, another book of Romita’s. In this instance, that’s a good thing.

