A Star Wars #24 Micro-Review – A Villain’s Comeuppance

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #24

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Ramon Rosanas, Madibek Musabekov, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Carlo Pagylayan, Jason Paz, & Rosenberg.

RELEASED: June 8, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue seems to wrap up the story of Commander Zahra, giving her a cathartic comeuppance that she so richly deserves. But you know how these things go with villains. They’re never gone unless you actually see a corpse. And even then, it’s not a guarantee.

To his credit, though, Soule does turn the end of Zahra’s story into something of a character moment for Leia. She’s tough as nails, and this issue reminds us of that in fairly grim fashion.

Massive credit to Rosanas (Or perhaps Musabekov?) for giving Zahra some great facial expressions on her final pages.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.