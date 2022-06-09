A Star Wars #24 Micro-Review – A Villain’s Comeuppance

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars 24, cover, 2022, Carlo PagulayanTITLE: Star Wars #24
AUTHOR: Charles Soule
ARTISTS: Ramon Rosanas, Madibek Musabekov, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Carlo Pagylayan, Jason Paz, & Rosenberg.
 RELEASED: June 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue seems to wrap up the story of Commander Zahra, giving her a cathartic comeuppance that she so richly deserves. But you know how these things go with villains. They’re never gone unless you actually see a corpse. And even then, it’s not a guarantee.

To his credit, though, Soule does turn the end of Zahra’s story into something of a character moment for Leia. She’s tough as nails, and this issue reminds us of that in fairly grim fashion.

Massive credit to Rosanas (Or perhaps Musabekov?) for giving Zahra some great facial expressions on her final pages.

