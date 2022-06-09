***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis #1

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 7, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder



This book seems, thus far at least, to be less about a big Crisis-level threat and more about whether Jon Kent and the other heroes can band together after the death of the Justice League. A perfectly viable premise for an event comic. However, whether it’s worthy of the Crisis name remains to be seen.

This all feels a little hollow though, as we know the League is inevitably returning.

Daniel Sampere’s art is very much worthy of a big event comic like this. He’s got a lot of characters to draw here. But his execution is on point.

