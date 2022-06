By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The Mandalorian has been good to Boba Fett. Not only did it give him a cleaner and somewhat sleeker outfit, but it finally showed us what looks like when he fires that rocket from his jet pack.

And from those great gifts, @posable_art gave us this great gift. As far as I’m concerned, this could have been a shot on the show.

Figure: S.H. Figuarts Boba Fett

