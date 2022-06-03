A Batman 2022 Annual Micro-Review – More (*sigh*) Ghost-Maker…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman 2022 Annual

AUTHOR: Ed Brisson

ARTISTS: John Timms, Rex Lokus (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Mikel Janin.

RELEASED: May 31, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The Ghost-Maker character still does almost nothing for me. So unfortunately, as he’s our main character here, this issue did very little for me. That’s a shame, as the issue is well drawn by John Timms.

Thankfully, the Batman Inc. characters are there to add a little spice. Hopefully they’ll continue to add that spice as DC releases its new Ghost-Maker led Batman Incorporated relaunch this fall.

