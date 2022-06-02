The Closet #1 Micro-Review – Something is Scaring the Children

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Closet 1, cover, 2022, Gavin FullertonTITLE: The Closet #1
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV
ARTISTS: Gavin Fullarton, Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)
 RELEASED: June 1, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Based on the art, along with James Tynion IV’s name, this book is pretty easy to peg from the cover. It’s very much in the vein of Something is Killing the Children. Only thus far it’s much less bloody, and told primarily from a father’s point of view.

Even the art by Gavin Fullarton and Chris O’Halloran isn’t a far cry from what Werther Dell’Edera and Miquel Muerto have given us on Children. It’s got its own identity. But again, it’s very much in the same vein.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.