The Closet #1 Micro-Review – Something is Scaring the Children

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Closet #1

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV

ARTISTS: Gavin Fullarton, Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 1, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Based on the art, along with James Tynion IV’s name, this book is pretty easy to peg from the cover. It’s very much in the vein of Something is Killing the Children. Only thus far it’s much less bloody, and told primarily from a father’s point of view.

Even the art by Gavin Fullarton and Chris O’Halloran isn’t a far cry from what Werther Dell’Edera and Miquel Muerto have given us on Children. It’s got its own identity. But again, it’s very much in the same vein.

