A Superman: Son of Kal-El #11 Micro-Review – A Quiet Respect

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #11

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Federico Blee & Matt Hermes (Colors), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.

RELEASED: May 10, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We’ve got both Batman and Nightwing doing guest spots in this book. As always, Batman characters tend to pull focus away from Superman characters. So I’m generally not a fan of them popping up in Big Blue’s books.

However, there is a pretty cool moment in this issue where Jonathan Kent, Clark Kent’s father, pulls Batman aside and says, “Bruce, I’d like a word, son.” With one line, we see that Jonathan Kent commands a quite respect, even from the likes of Batman.

