A Batman #123 Micro-Review – An Easy Transition

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman #123

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Rain Beredo (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer), Willie Schubert (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 3, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I was able to follow this issue fairly easily, despite not having read the two “Shadow War” issues that came after Batman #122. That kind of thing is always appreciated.

Still, for my money the back-up story by Williamson and Trevor Hairsine stole the issue. Taking place in the past, it sees Batman mix it up with Deathstroke and the Joker, as a bounty looms over Robin’s head. Hairsine renders the classic Robin costume very well, albeit briefly.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.