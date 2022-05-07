Posted in Micro-Reviews

A TMNT #128 Micro-Review – Coming Full Circle

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT 128, cover, 2022, Pablo TunicaTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #128
AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)
ARTISTS: Pablo Tucina, Campbell, Patricio Delpeche (Inker), Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
 RELEASED: May 4, 2022

In adapting Venus from the old Next Mutation TV show, they’ve taken a sort of telepathic Frankenstein’s monster approach (as one can see from the cover). I dig it, as I think it beats straight up plucking her from the show as she was.

Sophie Campbell draws a scene on the astral plane in this issue, which brought me back to the “Northampton” story arc from about 100 issues ago. So in a sense, this issue brought her full circle.

