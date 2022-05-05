A Star Wars: Obi-Wan #1 Micro-Review – From Young to Old

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Obi-Wan #1

AUTHOR: Christopher Cantwell

ARTISTS: Ario Anindito, Carlos Lopez (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: May 4, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I love me some Phil Noto art. That’s it. That’s the intro.

So what we’ve got here is a miniseries that will highlight moments from across Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life. Not surprisingly, we start with a story from his childhood. I can’t say it’s an amazing start, but it’s perfectly serviceable. This book should accomplish its goal. Which is to say, it’ll be a nice companion to the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney+.