A TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 Micro-Review – A Fitting Conclusion

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5

AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: Eastman, Esau & Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, Shawn Lee (Letterer)

COLORISTS: Luis Delgado, Ronda Pattison, Samuel Plata (Color Assistant)

RELEASED: April 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The Last Ronin has a pretty strong beginning, a fairly lackluster middle, and a fitting end. Which is to say, it pretty much has the ending you think it will. Nothing wrong with that, though. For my money, better to have an ending that’s predictable than an ending that’s wrong.

This story isn’t the grand masterpiece that some would have you believe it is. I’m not sure how anxious I would be to return to this world for future stories. But there are some cool ideas here. Perhaps none more so than the Last Ronin character himself.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.