An Amazing Spider-Man #1 Micro-Review – Romita’s Redemption?

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #1

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 27, 2022

John Romita Jr’s work at DC soured me on him for many years. At the risk of being overly harsh, it just wasn’t very good. But I’ll say this much: There’s something about the combination of Romita and Spider-Man that just works. I’m not his biggest fan, but I can’t dump on him much for this issue.

Everybody’s mad at Peter Parker when we open this book, and for jumpers-on like me, it doesn’t do the best job of explaining why. We can chalk it up to the ol’ Parker luck, though. This is a solid first issue.

