A Joker #14 Micro-Review – Damage and Legacy

TITLE: The Joker #14
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV, Alex Pahnadel
ARTISTS: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Vasco Georgiev, Cam Smith (Inker). Cover by Guillem March & Prianto.
COLORISTS: Arif Prianto, Rain Beredo
LETTERERS: Tom Napolitano, Becca Carey
RELEASED: April 26, 2022
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
We’re 14 issues in, and I still don’t care about these Punchline back-ups. Maybe they’re better if you read them all in one hit…?
Giuseppe Camuncoli draws a hell of a Bane. Just sayin’.
It continues to impress me how far Tynion has taken this Joker book with such a relatively low amount of emphasis on the Joker himself. It’s less about the character, and more about the damage and legacy he leaves in his wake.
