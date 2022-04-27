Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Joker #14 Micro-Review – Damage and Legacy

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Joker 14, cover, 2022, Guillem MarchTITLE: The Joker #14
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV, Alex Pahnadel
ARTISTS: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Vasco Georgiev, Cam Smith (Inker). Cover by Guillem March & Prianto.
COLORISTS: Arif Prianto, Rain Beredo 
LETTERERS: Tom Napolitano, Becca Carey
 RELEASED: April 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

We’re 14 issues in, and I still don’t care about these Punchline back-ups. Maybe they’re better if you read them all in one hit…?

Giuseppe Camuncoli draws a hell of a Bane. Just sayin’.

It continues to impress me how far Tynion has taken this Joker book with such a relatively low amount of emphasis on the Joker himself. It’s less about the character, and more about the damage and legacy he leaves in his wake.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.