A Joker #14 Micro-Review – Damage and Legacy

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Joker #14

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV, Alex Pahnadel

ARTISTS: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Vasco Georgiev, Cam Smith (Inker). Cover by Guillem March & Prianto.

COLORISTS: Arif Prianto, Rain Beredo

LETTERERS: Tom Napolitano, Becca Carey

RELEASED: April 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We’re 14 issues in, and I still don’t care about these Punchline back-ups. Maybe they’re better if you read them all in one hit…?

Giuseppe Camuncoli draws a hell of a Bane. Just sayin’.

It continues to impress me how far Tynion has taken this Joker book with such a relatively low amount of emphasis on the Joker himself. It’s less about the character, and more about the damage and legacy he leaves in his wake.

