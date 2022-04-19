A Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 Micro-Review – Pulling Focus

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #10

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Federico Blee (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.

RELEASED: April 12, 2022

Dick Grayson makes another appearance in this issue, as does Batman. I tend to not like it when Batman and his cast of characters guest star in other books too much, particularly Superman books. They inevitably pull focus away from Big Blue. Taylor does it in a way that isn’t as obnoxious as it can sometimes be. But nevertheless, let’s keep the focus on Jon…

On the plus side, Taylor makes this a strong issue for Lois Lane, as she goes toe to toe with Lex Luthor at a press conference.

