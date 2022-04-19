Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #2 Micro-Review – Spying on Superheroes?!?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman Superman World's Finest 2, cover, 2022, Dan MoraTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #2
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)
 RELEASED: April 19, 2022

There’s a panel in this issue where Batman is incredulous that Niles Caulder would spy on superheroes. I’m wondering if that’s a coy little reference to Waid’s famous JLA: Tower of Babel story, in which Batman does just that.

There’s some hostile tension between Robin and Supergirl in this issue. That’s unexpected and kind of fun. I like it.

Other superheroes are popping up in this book already. We’ve got the Doom Patrol, obviously. Then in this issue we’ve get a few Justice Leaguers. I don’t necessarily mind that, so long as the focus remains on our two titular heroes. In that respect, so far so good.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.