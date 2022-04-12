A Batman ’89 #5 Micro-Review – Stache or No Stache?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman ’89 #5

AUTHOR: Sam Hamm

ARTISTS: Joe Quinones, Leonardo Ito (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 12, 2022



I can’t help but wonder, had he played the role of Two-Face would Billy Dee Williams have kept his trademark mustache? He has it in Batman ’89 and there’s an awkwardness to it that I’m just now noticing…

Great cover by Quinones. He’s great at capturing the likenesses of Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfiefer, Williams, etc. And it’s a nice callback to Batman Returns. I still don’t understand the purple that’s been added to the Catwoman suit. But I suppose I’ll take the bad with the good.

