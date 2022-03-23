Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Robin #12 Micro-Review – A Bogus Belt Buckle

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Robin 12, cover, 2022, Victor BogdanovicTITLE: Robin #12
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Victor Bogdanovic.
 RELEASED: March 22, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Look at Robin’s belt buckle. It’s stylized to look like a D. As in Damian. That’s lame. Like, really lame.

On the subject of the Robin costume, Damian fights an evil version of himself in this issue, who’s got alternate outfit that works well as a one-off. Honestly, sometimes I wish Damian’s gray suit was just a one-off. I miss the colors.

Roger Cruz isn’t the first to draw Damian with an older, slightly taller look. Is this becoming the norm? If so, that’s not bad. I’d just like to see it more consistently rendered across the DCU.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.