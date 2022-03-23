A Robin #12 Micro-Review – A Bogus Belt Buckle

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Robin #12

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Victor Bogdanovic.

RELEASED: March 22, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Look at Robin’s belt buckle. It’s stylized to look like a D. As in Damian. That’s lame. Like, really lame.

On the subject of the Robin costume, Damian fights an evil version of himself in this issue, who’s got alternate outfit that works well as a one-off. Honestly, sometimes I wish Damian’s gray suit was just a one-off. I miss the colors.

Roger Cruz isn’t the first to draw Damian with an older, slightly taller look. Is this becoming the norm? If so, that’s not bad. I’d just like to see it more consistently rendered across the DCU.

