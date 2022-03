By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I was beyond exited to stumble upon the trailer for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed this morning. I’ve been waiting for a new GB game on this scale since 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game. That certainly seems to be what Illfonic is serving up for us here. As an added bonus, we’ve got Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reprising their roles as Ray and Winston.

Things look promising! Sign me up!

