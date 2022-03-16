A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 Micro-Review – Mostly Missable

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #1

AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim

ARTISTS: David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Maleev.

RELEASED: March 9, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Naturally, there’s a lot of potential in a series about Han and Chewie. This first issue didn’t quite live up to that potential, though. It’s perfectly missable.

Though I will say, there’s an intriguing cliffhanger for next issue. So perhaps it’s just a slow starter…

The best part of the presentation by far is the cover by Alex Maleev. It reminds me of some of the covers you used to see for Star Wars novels in the ’90s.

