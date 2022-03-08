Power Rangers Dino Fury, “Jam Session” Review

SERIES: Power Rangers Dino Fury

EPISODE: S29:E6. “Jam Session”

STARRING: Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Chance Perez, Jordan Fite

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Johnny Hartmann

DIRECTOR: Robyn Grace

PREMIERE DATE: March 3, 2022

SYNOPSIS: Javi must endure a personal conflict to obtain a new Dino Key.

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Typical supervillain brag by Void Knight. The zord jammer goes up, and he tells the Rangers exactly what it does. Tsk tsk…

On the subject of Void Knight, I assume we’re going to address at some point how his costume looks eerily similar to the Rangers’ suits? He’s got a similar sword, too. Might he and Santaura be from Rafkon? Or know what happened to it?

A nice little character moment for Jane, telling Javi’s father about how popular the livestream was, how well Javi did, etc. Nice to see her used as more than comic relief.

After fighting Wreckmate, Aiyon had another line about kicking “pirate booty. ” Because those lines in “The Festival” evidently weren’t enough. Ugh.

In summoning its power, the Ptera Freeze Zord (shown above) appears to freeze the surrounding cityscape. That’s…one way to do things, I guess.

My prediction from last time about Santaura becoming the show’s big bad came true quicker than I thought it would. She uses Tarrick’s Sporix machine to power up and become Void Queen (shown above). Kind of a shame, actually. I was enjoying seeing Siobhan Marshall’s performance. Her live action performance, at least. She’s still the voice of the character.

