A Superman: Son of Kal-El #9 Micro-Review – Not Ready For a Pedestal

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #9

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Wade Von Grawbadger (Co-Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 8, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Bruno Redondo and Adriano Lucas always do great work. So it’s nice to see them get this guest spot on Superman.

I’ve got mixed feelings about this story’s portrayal of Jon Kent and Dick Grayson as a new World’s Finest team of sorts. I prefer Jon with Damian Wayne.

I do like the respect Jon has for Dick, though. Taylor writes some nice chummy chemistry between them. The team does work. I’m just not ready to put them on a pedestal.

