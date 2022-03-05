A She-Hulk #2 Micro-Review – The Joy of the Mundane

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: She-Hulk #2

AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell

ARTISTS: Roge Antonio, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel.

RELEASED: March 2, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We spent most of this issue expositing with Jack of Hearts, a former Avenger and friend of Jennifer Walters who’s suddenly arrived at her new apartment. Not necessarily the way I would have gone about this second issue. But it seems like he’s integral to the story we’re telling here, so I get it.

Maybe it’s because I’m not a regular She-Hulk reader, but I’m more amused by her trying to do mundane, everyday stuff. Taking the subway, navigating through city traffic, getting to the office, etc. We only get that in the last fourth of this issue.

