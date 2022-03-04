Power Rangers Dino Fury, “The Festival” Review

SERIES: Power Rangers Dino Fury

EPISODE: S29:E2. “The Festival”

STARRING: Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Chance Perez, Jordan Fite

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Johnny Hartmann

DIRECTOR: Robyn Grace

PREMIERE DATE: March 3, 2022

SYNOPSIS: The Rangers need a new weapon to take on the returning Wreckmate.

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

“Triple Sun Festival”

I see that in the opening title sequence, Dino Fury is now labeled “A Netflix Series.” It’s even got the little “N” signature before the sequence even begins. I guess that technically means Power Rangers can now be categorized with shows like Stranger Things, Ozark, etc. That’s…weird. But I’ll take it!

For the planet Rafkon’s Triple Sun Festival, Zayto’s teammates give him a set of nunchucks (shown below). Is it just me, or do we rarely see nunchucks on Power Rangers? I wonder why that is. Maybe it’s too hard for the stunt performers to swing them around while their visibility is a little more limited in the helmets? I’unno. I’m just spit ballin’.

After their respective fights with Wreckmate and Slyther, the Rangers are holding ice packs (Or are they heat packs?) over their civilian clothes. Lame. I get that they can’t show too much skin on a kids show. But still, lame.

Solon and the Rangers looking at past teams for inspiration was a pleasant surprise. We saw footage from a variety of seasons, from Mighty Morphin to Wild Force to Ninja Storm to Samurai.

Question: Was Tommy’s voice dubbed over? That wouldn’t necessarily be unusual on its own, but everybody else sounded like themselves. Strange…

They did Jordan Fite no favors with that “I’m gonna kick your booty!” line. That was one of the more cringe-inducing lines all season.

For whatever reason, when a Ranger kicks a monster or something, Power Rangers likes to put in laser blast sound effects. As opposed to an impact or a kick sound effect. It happened a couple of times during the Gold Ranger’s fight with Wreckmate. I imagine it’s done to undercut the violence aspect, and make it seem more fantastical and sci-fi. But a kick is a kick, isn’t it? Kids understand that, don’t they? Even as a parent it doesn’t make sense to me.

