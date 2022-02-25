A Robin #11 Micro-Review – An Unlikely Team

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Robin #11

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Gleb Melnikov, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Simone di Meo.

RELEASED: February 22, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Damian may have finally found a team he’s suitable to lead in Connor Hawke, Ravager, and the others we see here. He only ever worked in the Teen Titans as a disruptor. Certainly not a permanent leader.

While I like the team dyamic on display here, and we get a pretty cool two-page fight sequence, by and large I think the story with Ra’s al Ghul, Talia, and the whole family has officially grown stale for me. Thankfully, Damian returns to Gotham next issue.

