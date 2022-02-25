Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Robin #11 Micro-Review – An Unlikely Team

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Robin 11, cover, 2022, Simone di MeoTITLE: Robin #11
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Gleb Melnikov, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Simone di Meo.
 RELEASED: February 22, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Damian may have finally found a team he’s suitable to lead in Connor Hawke, Ravager, and the others we see here. He only ever worked in the Teen Titans as a disruptor. Certainly not a permanent leader.

While I like the team dyamic on display here, and we get a pretty cool two-page fight sequence, by and large I think the story with Ra’s al Ghul, Talia, and the whole family has officially grown stale for me. Thankfully, Damian returns to Gotham next issue.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.