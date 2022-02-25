A Ghost Rider #1 Micro-Review – Hellishly Satisfying

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Ghost Rider #1

AUTHOR: Benjamin Percy

ARTISTS: Cory Smith, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Kael Ngu.

RELEASED: February 23, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I can’t bring myself to complain much about this one. This issue looks like the total package. Cory Smith’s art is fittingly demonic and hellishly awesome. Meanwhile, Benjamin Percy gives us a tortured hero trying his best to live with his demons. Literally.

I’m not sure if I’m enough of a Ghost Rider fan to come back for issue #2. But for my money, regular Ghost Rider readers should be more than satisfied with what they get here.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.