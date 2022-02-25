A Deathstroke Inc. #6 Micro-Review – Like Batman, But Deadlier…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Deathstroke Inc. #6

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Paolo Pantalena, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Howard Porter & Hi-Fi.

RELEASED: February 22, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a pretty cool silent page in this issue where Black Canary lets herself fall backward off a cliff. Really nice work by Paolo Pantalena.

There’s no throne of skulls in this issue. If you’re going to put a throne of skulls on the cover, you need to follow through on the interior. Isn’t that a rule? If it’s not, it should be.

Deathstroke Inc. is chugging along, as we’re starting to see how and why the series has its name. It looks like we’re about to get Batman Inc., only a whole lot deadlier…

