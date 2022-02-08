A Superman: Son of Kal-El #8 Micro-Review – Missing the Point of Superman…?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #8

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez (Inker), Federico Blee (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Dan Mora.

RELEASED: February 8, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Aquaman: “You think Superman can flu through a living being’s brain? I think you missed the point of Superman.”

Not the most poignant or poetic line I’ve ever read. But I like the spirit behind it.

Cian Tormey is a good Superman artist. That character can do so much in terms of super powered heroics that it can start to feel mundane, or business as usual. But Tormey’s art has a nice energy to it. He and Taylor are a good team.

