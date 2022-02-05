Posted in Micro-Reviews

A Sabretooth #1 Micro-Review – Sabretooth Goes to Hell

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Sabretooth 1, cover 2022, Ryan StegmanTITLE: Sabretooth #1
AUTHOR: Victor LaValle
ARTISTS: Leonard Kirk, Rain Beredo (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer & Frank Martin.
 RELEASED: February 2, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’ve always found the X-Men books are the most difficult to penetrate if you aren’t a regular reader. I was hoping a book like Sabretooth might serve as a smaller scale, character-based taste of what’s been happening in the X-Universe lately. It’s a taste, alright. But I wouldn’t call it small scale.

Victor Creed is essentially in charge of the island of Krakoa’s hellish version of a prison. I’ll say this much: It’s a role that suits him. Leonard Kirk turns in some pretty awesome art as well. Let’s not overlook that cover by Ryan Stegman either.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.