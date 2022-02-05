Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A One-Star Squadron #3 Micro-Review – An Unexpected Guest

Posted on by Rob Siebert

One-Star Squadron 1, cover, 2022, Steve LieberTITLE: One-Star Squadron #3
AUTHOR: Mark Russell
ARTISTS: Steve Lieber, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)
 RELEASED: February 1, 2022

Superman (the classic version, as opposed to the Tom Taylor version) is in this issue. He’s got a great line about people becoming heroes “because they can’t accept the world as it is.”

I’ll go ahead and write Mark Russell down as somebody who knows how Superman should be written, even in a comedic setting like this one. Although in all honesty, this issue doesn’t go for laughs as much as the first two did. There’s actually a fairly emotional, and even relatable scene with Red Tornado. It was unexpected, but I’m not complaining.

