A Robin #10 Micro-Review – Riding on a Plateau

TITLE: Robin #10

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Simone di Meo.

RELEASED: January 25, 2022

For my money, Robin has plateaued for the time being. It’s not bad at all. But since we’ve gotten into this stuff with Ra’s al Ghul’s mother, things have stalled.

That being said, I can appreciate what Joshua Williamson has done as far as developing the “Mother of the Demon,” and how she ties into the origin of Ra’s, the Lazarus Pit, etc. It’s good writing. It’s just not the most compelling stuff in the world.

