Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Robin #10 Micro-Review – Riding on a Plateau

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Robin 10, cover, 2022, Simone di MeoTITLE: Robin #10
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Simone di Meo.
 RELEASED: January 25, 2022

For my money, Robin has plateaued for the time being. It’s not bad at all. But since we’ve gotten into this stuff with Ra’s al Ghul’s mother, things have stalled.

That being said, I can appreciate what Joshua Williamson has done as far as developing the “Mother of the Demon,” and how she ties into the origin of Ra’s, the Lazarus Pit, etc. It’s good writing. It’s just not the most compelling stuff in the world.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

