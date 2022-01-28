A Superman ’78 #6 Micro-Review – A Rush to Satisfaction

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman ’78 #3

AUTHOR: Robert Venditti

ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Mikel Janin.

RELEASED: January 25, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Things feel a little rushed in this conclusion to Superman ’78. But I can’t bring mysef to throw too much shade at it. Venditti and Torres still manage to close things on a satisfactory note.

Torres gives us a pretty conspicuous Goonies cameo here. And probably a few more that I’m missing.

In the end, Superman ’78 is one of the better nostalgia books DC has put out in the last several years. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: This could have been Superman III. And perhaps it should have been.

