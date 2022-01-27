A Captain America/Iron Man #3 Micro-Review – That Much Closer…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Captain America/Iron Man #3

AUTHOR: Derek Landy

ARTISTS: Angel Unzueta, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: January 26, 2022

Civil War is mentioned a couple times in this issue. So it looks like we’re that much closer to Steve and Tony actually talking about it, as I’ve been waiting for. They actually have just such a conversation in this issue about when Cap “joined” Hydra.

But as far as I’m concerned the real star of this book is our villain, Veronica Eden. Cap and Iron Man are ultimately just pretty window dressing.

As is often the case, these Alex Ross covers are worth the cover price on their own.

