A Black Panther #3 Micro-Review – A New Character, A New Door

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Black Panther 3, cover, 2022, Alex RossTITLE: Black Panther #3
AUTHOR: John Ridley, Juni Ba
ARTISTS: Juann Cabal, Ibrahim Moustafa, Ba, German Peralta, Matt Milla (Colorist), Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Jesus Aburtov, Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.
 RELEASED: January 26, 2022

Wait, the X-Men live on Mars now? And Black Panther and Storm are back together? I’m so confused…

Our two back-up stories (celebrating the 200th overall issue of Black Panther since 1977) are the real treat in this issue. Juni Ba brings us a tale about T’Challa in her quirky, animated style. Then, Ridley introduces us to a new character who may serve as a door to something that’s ultimately much more interesting than the story he’s telling us about Wakandan sleeper agents, assassins, etc.

