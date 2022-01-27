A Black Panther #3 Micro-Review – A New Character, A New Door

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Black Panther #3

AUTHOR: John Ridley, Juni Ba

ARTISTS: Juann Cabal, Ibrahim Moustafa, Ba, German Peralta, Matt Milla (Colorist), Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Jesus Aburtov, Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: January 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Wait, the X-Men live on Mars now? And Black Panther and Storm are back together? I’m so confused…

Our two back-up stories (celebrating the 200th overall issue of Black Panther since 1977) are the real treat in this issue. Juni Ba brings us a tale about T’Challa in her quirky, animated style. Then, Ridley introduces us to a new character who may serve as a door to something that’s ultimately much more interesting than the story he’s telling us about Wakandan sleeper agents, assassins, etc.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.