A Deathstroke Inc. #5 Micro-Review – The Big Bad(s) Revealed!

TITLE: Deathstroke Inc. #5

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Paolo Pantalena, Hi-Fi (Colors), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Howard Porter & Hi-Fi.

RELEASED: January 25, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue sees Slade and Dinah take brief forays into idealized versions of their respective lives via a dreamworld. I’d have liked to see more time spent on that. But in this case I get it. This issue had more pressing matters to attend to…

We get a look at our big bad(s) toward the end of this issue. The revelation opens up some potentially interesting storytelling doors. Slade also spends the final three pages doing something that’s very…Slade. So all in all, this was a good issue.

