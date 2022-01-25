Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Teen Titans Academy #11 Micro-Review – Shazam’s Farewell

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teen Titans Academy #11
AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan
ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, Brent Peeples, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Jeremiah Skipper (Colorist), Matt Herms (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Sandoval & Sinclair.
 RELEASED: January 25, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I didn’t like this one. First off, the cover seems to indicate that we’ll finally get Red X’s identity. That doesn’t happen.

Secondly, Shazam gives the teachers a heartfelt goodbye in this issue, which doesn’t land because we haven’t explored Billy Batson’s relationship with the Titans to any great length. That’s a bizarre misstep, considering we had a four-issue Shazam! miniseries that directly tied into Teen Titans Academy.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.