A Teen Titans Academy #11 Micro-Review – Shazam’s Farewell

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teen Titans Academy #11

AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan

ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, Brent Peeples, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Jeremiah Skipper (Colorist), Matt Herms (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Sandoval & Sinclair.

RELEASED: January 25, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I didn’t like this one. First off, the cover seems to indicate that we’ll finally get Red X’s identity. That doesn’t happen.

Secondly, Shazam gives the teachers a heartfelt goodbye in this issue, which doesn’t land because we haven’t explored Billy Batson’s relationship with the Titans to any great length. That’s a bizarre misstep, considering we had a four-issue Shazam! miniseries that directly tied into Teen Titans Academy.

