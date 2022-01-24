A TMNT #125 Micro-Review – Going Punk

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #125

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Pablo Tunica, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 19, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I feel a little bad. I had actually forgotten all about the Punk Frogs, and their place in TMNT lore. But low and behold, here they are looking more punk than ever.

I’m such a stickler about the way the Turtles are drawn. Specifically how their heads and faces are structured. That being said, I’m a fan of how Pablo Tunica draws them. Here’s hoping he sticks around for awhile.

There’s a nice, subtle reference to the 1990 film in here. I caught that. I see you, Sophie Campbell…

