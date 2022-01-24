Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Star Wars #20 Micro-Review – Luke’s History Lesson

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #20
AUTHOR: Charles Soule
ARTISTS: Marco Castiello, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz, & Rain Beredo.
 RELEASED: January 12, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Using comic book magic, this issue puts Luke together with a High Republic era character. The results didn’t blow me away. But it was kinda cool, I guess.

Given that Marvel publishes Star Wars: The High Republic, part of me was surprised they didn’t put Luke and the character in question on the cover. But of course, they rarely pass up a chance to put Yoda on a cover, do they? I can’t even say I blame them for that.

