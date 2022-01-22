Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A She-Hulk #1 Micro-Review – A Mundane Brawl?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

She-Hulk 1, cover, 2022, Jen Bartel, Adam HughesTITLE: She-Hulk #1
AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell
ARTISTS: Roge Antonio, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel & Adam Hughes.
 RELEASED: January 19, 2022

I’ve never read She-Hulk regularly. But I’m a Rainbow Rowell fan. So I might be sticking around for this one.

The series starts off with a brawl between She-Hulk and Titania that has a nice, almost mundane flavored comedic twist to it. It nicely set what will presumably be the tone for the series.

I got a little lost during the last two pages. But generally this was pretty easy to follow. Rowell writes Jennifer Walters very well as a down on her luck underdog, and Antonio’s art is a lot of fun. Here’s hoping the fun continues!

