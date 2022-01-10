A Captain America/Iron Man #2 Micro-Review – The Eye Has It

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Captain America/Iron Man #2

AUTHOR: Derek Landy

ARTISTS: Angel Unzueta, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: January 5, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Love that cover with the eye showing through the Iron Man armor. It’s so simple, yet it’s one of the better Marvel covers Alex Ross has done recently.

We get some of the banter between our two heroes in this issue that was missing last time. But I’m still waiting for them to tackle the elephant in the room: Civil War.

Landy is good with Veronica Eden. He’s able to make her funny without turning her into a parody. Or worse: Making her annoying.

