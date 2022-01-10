Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Captain America/Iron Man #2 Micro-Review – The Eye Has It

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Captain America Iron Man 2, cover, 2022, Alex RossTITLE: Captain America/Iron Man #2
AUTHOR: Derek Landy
ARTISTS: Angel Unzueta, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.
 RELEASED: January 5, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Love that cover with the eye showing through the Iron Man armor. It’s so simple, yet it’s one of the better Marvel covers Alex Ross has done recently.

We get some of the banter between our two heroes in this issue that was missing last time. But I’m still waiting for them to tackle the elephant in the room: Civil War.

Landy is good with Veronica Eden. He’s able to make her funny without turning her into a parody. Or worse: Making her annoying.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.