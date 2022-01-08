Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Robin #9 Micro-Review – An Overachiever

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Robin #9
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Simone di Meo.
 RELEASED: December 28, 2021

This issue overachieves, in my opinion. The fight against the big “Lazarus Demon” is better than I thought it would be. Damian has a nice rah-rah moment with the other tournament fighters. There’s even big callback to Batman: Year One. Tough to ask for more, right?

Alfred is clearly cast as a paternal figure for Damian in these issues, which I have mixed feelings about. They lay it on a little thick in this issue in particular.

I’m still missing the classic red, green, and yellow Robin colors. When does the gray suit go away?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

